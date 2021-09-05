$1.54 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.61. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

