$1.60 EPS Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

