$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 820,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,673,000 after buying an additional 50,484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.41. 640,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.