$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $101.17 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.