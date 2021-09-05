$1.89 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.95. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UniFirst by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,781. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

