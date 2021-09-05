$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELYS. Maxim Group began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 2,872,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 5.16.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.