$11.64 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.79 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $386.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

