119,317 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

