12,916 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $2,597,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

