$140.33 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $140.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the lowest is $136.90 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $557.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRA. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 416,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,877. The firm has a market cap of $346.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.