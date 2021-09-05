$144.49 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $144.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.34 million to $148.32 million. WesBanco reported sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $587.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $51,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 220,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,120. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

