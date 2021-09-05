156,500 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,267. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

