1,729 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

