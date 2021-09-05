$176.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post sales of $176.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.84 million and the highest is $192.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $792.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $971.78 million, with estimates ranging from $839.56 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,685,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.