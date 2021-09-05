1,779 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $170.75 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

