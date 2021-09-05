1,857 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63.

