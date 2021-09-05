19,143 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at $851,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,831. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.