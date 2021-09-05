2,114 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 46,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.