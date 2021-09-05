$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $250.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.96 million to $251.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.26. The company had a trading volume of 253,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,562. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $503.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.51.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

