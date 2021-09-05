2,598 Shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE BPMP opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.