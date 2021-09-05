2,622 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

