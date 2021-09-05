2,783 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of SPR opened at $39.53 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.