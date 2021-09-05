$3.83 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

IDN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,024. The company has a market cap of $160.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.