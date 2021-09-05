$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $67.12 million, with estimates ranging from $3.92 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.75. 225,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,589. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.