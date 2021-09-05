$358.96 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report $358.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.54 million and the lowest is $353.31 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $181.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

GOL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 884,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

