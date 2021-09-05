$437.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the lowest is $423.44 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

