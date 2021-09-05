$437.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the lowest is $423.44 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.