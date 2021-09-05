45,000 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of REV Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REV Group stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

