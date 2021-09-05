$56.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $56.58 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $234.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.50 million to $234.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 977,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,573. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.