586 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,594.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,486.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,316.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.