$61.18 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce sales of $61.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $666.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

