$62.77 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post $62.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $63.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $228.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $232.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $327.02 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.