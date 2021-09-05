$71.02 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $71.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $69.35 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $307.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

