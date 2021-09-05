$779.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $779.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.90 million and the lowest is $760.00 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

