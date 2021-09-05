$779.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $779.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the highest is $804.90 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Stantec stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 91,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.