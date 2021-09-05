$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post sales of $80.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $84.30 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $306.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 311,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,403. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

