Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $139,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

