AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

