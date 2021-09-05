Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. CWM LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 316,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

