Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $364,925.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00124853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00826026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

