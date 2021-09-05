Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,690 shares of company stock worth $852,720. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

