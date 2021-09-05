Accent Group Limited (AX1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.05.

In related news, insider Joshua Lowcock bought 15,000 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,575.00 ($28,982.14). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd bought 21,905 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,971.95 ($34,265.68).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

