Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $292.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

