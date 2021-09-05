Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $960,824.64 and $70,790.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,305,350 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

