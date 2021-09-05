Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,470 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

