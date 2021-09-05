Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

