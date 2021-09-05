Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth $56,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 287,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of CC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.