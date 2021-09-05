Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

LVS opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

