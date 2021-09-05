Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,489 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 212.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares worth $10,532,218. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -63.41. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

