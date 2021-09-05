Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Acquires A$50,000.34 in Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) insider Matthew White purchased 64,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.34 ($35,714.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial imaging and mapping company, provides aerial photography, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) surveys, 3D modelling, and aerial imaging subscription services in Australia and Europe. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; digital terrain models and digital surface models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

