AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

AVAV stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $9,416,524. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

